It is a myth that the new generations are born knowing how to navigate the Internet, since they, like the majority of ordinary Internet users, “are exposed to countless risks, from identity theft to very ugly situations where people end up in debt for things that they never bought”, says Dr. Rocío Aldeco, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a specialist in cryptography and cybersecurity.

The academic explains in an interview with the day that although children are taught to use computers and their various programs from elementary school, formally there is no education to prevent risks in cyberspace, although there is the effort of a handful of civil associations that have focused on educating, above all, to the little ones to prevent crimes against them.

However, he adds, disclosure about security issues in cyberspace “is urgent and should be linked to formal education so that, first of all, we are all more aware of the value of our private information: name, RFC, INE , social security number, address, own photos and photos of the family or the places we visit. They are our identity data, but that we often share with the whole world. It is very bad.

“Although there is a law for the protection of personal data, it is very soft when it comes to imposing sanctions. Our data has a value on the black market because it is used not only to send spam, but for political issues or fraud. As citizens we should be stricter. For example, there are offices or housing subdivisions where they ask for identification, they even scan it, without asking us for authorization, as the law says, and without informing us what they will do with that information. That is illegal, but nobody sanctions them.”

These examples take place off screens, Aldeco continues, “but even more serious are the data that we give to social networks, and if we combine both situations it is very easy to commit crimes, because there are those who are collecting all that sensitive information. It is not about getting away from the networks, just being aware of what is going to be shared.

“On platforms like Facebook, where games or programs appear that ask ‘upload a photo and I’ll tell you which artist you look like’, they’re really trying to get information. We think that it is a machine that is doing it and no, there are people behind it who are going to use our data for something, who are going to turn it into money for them. For this reason, we must think twice before giving our data on any platform or program, however innocent it may seem, ”he reiterates.

the hollywood strike

As a second recommendation to protect ourselves on the Internet, the doctor in computer science from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom says that when you interact with any online service you have to make sure which company it is and see its rules of use.

“With the rise of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGTP, any image we provide them belongs to them, that’s what the fine print says. Are we aware that our face is going to become the property of these companies? That is precisely the issue that has caused the actors’ strike in Hollywood, since they are against a company becoming the owner of their images. Is that what we want for ourselves?

“As users we must learn the verification processes when we browse the Internet, check that the domains are associated with real companies, be alert in case they try to trick us into executing files that have an .exe ending instead of .doc. The first are usually so-called Trojans (a program that pretends to be a valid one) that are installed to steal data. Never click on an unknown .exe; they run primarily on Windows; on a Mac or Linux system they don’t pull. Let’s read, let’s doubt, let’s not give everything yes.

“It is very common for Trojans to be installed on cell phones when we download games or when we mistakenly click on a page that has many ads and we get confused and install something else. You also have to be aware when installing applications, you have to check that it is indeed the one you want and that it is developed by a recognized company, because there are also impostor applications that not only steal sensitive information, but also use cell phones as an intermediary to other attacks or make cryptocurrency mines on your computer, it is very common. If your computer is slow, maybe it’s because someone is using your processor for their purposes.

Protection of operating systems

“The iOS and Android operating systems have an option that checks that all our applications are not doing things that they should not, although Android does not have such strong locks when developers upload applications to its store. Apple itself is very strict in its security, which does not mean that it does not happen apps that contains other things, but less happens.”

Finally, the researcher proposes that connecting to free Wi-Fi networks be avoided as much as possible, “much less making purchases or bank transfers there. It happens that if they do not have a password to access them, under certain circumstances you can see the traffic. In other words, what you send from your cell phone to the point to which you connect is in the air, and anyone, with another device, can catch and see it.

“If the Internet you are browsing does not have a key, it means that it is not encrypted. This is what happened at the beginning with WhatsApp; the conversations could be seen in the cyber traffic. Although there are other forms of protection in browsers, it is a great risk to be using free networks, especially for banking transactions, because it is not impossible for those who steal data to do so even when there are several layers of security, so you have to do it very very difficult being careful when navigating”, concluded the professor of the Department of Computing of the Faculty of Engineering of the UNAM.