Mexico City. The UNAM Institute of Nuclear Sciences (ICN) has the first Remote Control Center for the detector A Large Ion Collider Experiment (ALICE), with which scientists will obtain data in real time from one of the most important experiments on research of the origin of the cosmos, after the Big Bang.

They will be able to participate in the data collection of the project that is being developed under the French-Swiss border, as part of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), considered one of the most important scientific plans of today and operated by the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN, for its acronym in French).

The director of the ICN, Pilar Carreón Castro, explained that this year it was possible to “increase our computing capacity and we have the possibility of immediately analyzing, seeing this data and, above all, storing it for later processing. For the UNAM group in ALICE, it is very important to have this part of the computation, since we have an important group from undergraduates to postdocs who carry out stays with the ALICE-ICN group and have the possibility of going to CERN and working directly, so the enrichment of human resources is very important.”

Guy Paic, coordinator of the ICN-UNAM group at CERN, pointed out that the work is outlined after 2030, “all the detectors developed in physics serve in the long term in medicine or astronomy, these frontier projects allow us to take ourselves further, as it was the internet at the time, which began as a need for communication”.

The spokesperson for the ALICE project, and CERN researcher, Luciano Musa, stressed that the work of the European center is based on four pillars: research, technology, training and collaboration; the latter helps motivate new generations to join the community to do physics at the frontier of science and technology.