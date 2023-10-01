The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has been awarded the prestigious Honorary Gold Medal from the University of Alcalá in Spain, in recognition of his World Heritage status, designated by UNESCO in 2007.

The award ceremony took place in the rectorate of the Colegio de San Ildefonso of the University of Alcalá, where Jorge Volpi Escalante, director of the Center for Mexican Studies UNAM Spain, received the prestigious award on behalf of the rector of the UNAM, Enrique Graue Wiechers.

This honor is granted in the context of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the declaration of the University of Alcalá as World Heritage by UNESCO.

The event included the launch of the first edition of the Campus Heritage Awardwhich recognizes Ibero-American academic institutions for their commitment to the preservation of their historical memory and heritage.

Jorge Volpi highlighted the importance of this recognition and highlighted the ties of friendship between universities that are also considered world heritage sites.

He mentioned how UNAM has recovered the assets of the institutions it guards, including its modern campus, which has also become a World Heritage Site. This campus is an emblematic space in Mexico City where knowledge and art merge permanently.

The Honorary Gold Medal highlights the fundamental role of universities in the preservation of culture and history. In 2007, UNAM joined a select group of five universities around the world inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the highest global category of recognition of cultural heritage.

This recognition covers the first UNAM university circuit, inaugurated in 1952, along with more than 50 buildings located in the core area of ​​the campus, representing approximately a quarter of the 730 total buildings on the university campus.

The boundaries of this area include iconic structures such as the University Olympic Stadium and the faculties of Philosophy and Letters, Law, Economics and Dentistry, among others.

UNESCO has praised the UNAM University City for its integration of elements such as urban planning, architecture, engineering, landscaping and fine artsfusing all these disciplines with references to local traditions.

This architectural complex embodies social and cultural values ​​of universal significance and is one of the most important symbols of modernity in Latin America.

On this same occasion, the University of Alcalá honored the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla and the Palafoxiana Library of Mexico with the Campus Heritage Award.

Other universities declared World Heritage were also recognized, such as the University of Virginia in the United States, the Central University of Venezuela, and the University of Coimbra in Portugal. All of them received a sculpture made up of a letter of the word “VIVAS”, symbolizing the union and commitment to heritage conservation.

The University of Alcalá is the only institution in Spain with the distinction of World Heritage, granted on December 2, 1998. In 2023, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of this declaration, the university has planned an extensive program of academic and cultural activities.

