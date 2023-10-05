Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno scored a double in the Pumas UNAM’s 4-0 win over the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, which consolidated the university students in the qualifying zone for the Apertura 2023 of Mexican soccer.

On the eleventh day of the championship, Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte, with an own goal, and Brazilian Nathan Silva completed the Pumas scorers of the Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed, who rose to fourth place with 18 points, six away from tying the leader América, with six dates remaining in the regular phase.

The match was played in the University Olympic Stadiumin Mexico City, before an audience that supported the Pumas from the beginning.

The cats won the first half, with 64 percent of ball possession, against the Gallos who disappeared from the match after a shot on goal by Pablo Barrera in the 15th minute.

After Barrera’s action, Mohamed’s team took the lead when in the 25th minute Adrián Aldrete, from the left wing, hit a low serve into the area that Gularte, while trying to clear the ball, committed an own goal for the 1-0.

The cats kept looking for more goals and they got it after Omar Mendoza committed a handball in the area, for which he was sent off and left everything ready for Dinenno, who converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

The UNAM team did not let their guard down in the second half and in their second approach they headed for the win. Adrián Aldrete took a free kick from the left that Nathan Silva headed at the first post to make it 3-0 in the 50th.

Querétaro continued without reacting and the Pumas took advantage. In the 68th minute, Pablo Bennevendo, on the right, sent a pumped service that Dinenno, with his forehead, transformed into the final 4-0 in the 68th minute.

With this result,s Pumas add their third victory in the last four games and they remain in the classification zone, six points behind the leader America.

Dinenno, with his double, reached 10 goals in the tournament and remains one of the top scorers in the championship.

The Pumas’ next game will be on Saturday, August 20, when they visit León at the Nou Camp Stadium.

