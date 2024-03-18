Nowadays, practice sport It is one of the basic activities for the health of girls and boys. And although there are many options for the little ones at home to have fun, the UNAM makes available two new courses that will interest young and old alike.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is committed to promoting sports among the youngest, which is why it offers extension courses in fencing and ultimate for boys and girls. If you are interested, in Debate we share all the details:

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

To register your little ones, send an email to [email protected] and then register on Red Puma through the link provided.

Once this is done, prepare a PDF file with all the requested documents and upload them to Red Puma. It is important to follow each step to the letter, so that you do not miss the opportunity to participate!

The requested documentation is:

Medical certificate : It must be recent and specify that the child is in good health to practice sports.

: It must be recent and specify that the child is in good health to practice sports. Responsive letter : A document that releases UNAM from liability in the event of accidents.

: A document that releases UNAM from liability in the event of accidents. Identification documents :INE, school credential and birth certificate of the father, mother or guardian.

:INE, school credential and birth certificate of the father, mother or guardian. Entitlement card and/or medical expenses insurance policy.

Regarding costs, the course of fencing has a registration cost of 2000 pesos and includes all necessary equipment. The monthly payment varies depending on the skill level.

On the other hand, the course of ultimate has a registration of 1800 pesos and monthly payments of 700 pesos. Payments are made at the DGDU Cashier or online.

Fencing classes will be held in the Weapons Room of the Closed Fronton of Ciudad Universitaria. Schedules vary depending on age and skill level.

While the ultimate classes will take place at the Alfredo Harp Helú Sports Complex. Do not lose this chance!