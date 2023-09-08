The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) announced the start-up on September 14 of the Alternate Monitoring Center (CAM) of the National Seismological Service (SSN) in the state of Hidalgo, which will have capacities similar to those of the central station.

In 2017, after the Morelos earthquake occurred, an effort was made to reinforce the SSN, for which fiscal resources were provided with which the CAM was established in order to carry out constant monitoring, José Luis Macías said at a press conference. , director of the Institute of Geophysics. There was support from the seismic network, the government of Hidalgo and the UNAM, and the building has the necessary equipment for the first phase of starting operations, he indicated.

“Earthquakes are an information key”

The Alternate Monitoring Center has significant computing capacity and next year it will be at 100 percent. The investment so far is 80 million pesos, said Arturo Iglesias, head of the National Seismological Service.

He mentioned that the SSN safeguards the data of 113 years of seismic activity and with this the interior of the planet is known in more detail; “Earthquakes are unwanted, but when they occur they are a key to information.” He said there is no explanation why the earthquakes occur more frequently in some months.

Enrique Guevara, General Director of the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred), mentioned that it is a fact that the country has high seismic risk, 30 percent of the population is in areas of high and very high danger of telluric movements, “it They must know the characteristics of earthquakes”.

He indicated that this knowledge is useful for urban development plans, so that cities grow safely, the preparation of risk Atlases, as well as for the creation of construction regulations.

The Hidalgo monitoring center will guarantee the continuity of the operation in emergency situations, the official concluded.