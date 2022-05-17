When will AMLO make them pay for the lies that their public health thugs tell him?

The pitcher goes so far to the water that the indignant and energetic denial of the UNAM to President López Obrador eviscerates one of the lies that are spread from the National Palace, today again against the best institution of higher education.

Defending the hiring of slave labor for 500 Cuban doctors, an illegality that refers to that of Nazi-fascist businessmen who employed prisoners of war to keep their factories operating in Hitlerite Germany, the president stated yesterday:

“There is an elite that has retrograde thinking. It is like the case, with all due respect, of my alma mater, of the UNAM, and since I always say what I think, I am not going to shut up, to claim that we are facing the pandemic and, instead of summoning all the medical students to confront her, to help, they went home. That should not be done by universities, neither public nor private, but much less public ones and much less UNAM, but I understand…”.

The reaction was withering:

“The work of our students during the pandemic has been questioned, suggesting that UNAM prevented students, in their different academic degrees, from participating with federal and local health authorities in the fight to overcome the health crisis that so many lives took in our country”, but it was the health authority that, on March 19, 2020, in its letter DGCES.DG-037-2020, suspended all activities of the undergraduate clinical cycles, requesting the directors and directors of Hospitals and Health Jurisdictions that students did not go to health institutions.

Gulp.

“On that same date and in accordance with the document cited above, access to undergraduate interns in hospitals of the first and second level of care was also prevented (…). The social service interns who were in hospital units were, on instructions from the health authority, transferred to health centers to support the national health program, where they continued to provide their services uninterruptedly. The interns in rural areas remained in them facing the shortcomings of these populations and the effects of the pandemic on the marginalized rural population. The more than 1,500 UNAM medical interns acted under these conditions, along with 14,000 interns from other educational institutions in the country. Nearly 15,000 medical residents, postgraduate specialty students, were always present during these terrible months showing great professionalism, empathy and dedication in strenuous work days, despite the risks to their health and that of their relatives and relatives.

Malevolent, perverse is the information that his achichincles from the Ministry of Health transmit to the president of Mexico.

What other topics have you embarked on…?

Flat, precise, concise and solid is the argument that leaves López Obrador as a slanderer and liar.

