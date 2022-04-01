Mexico.- A group of experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in the analysis forum of the Mayan Train warned that this work presents a risk in sections 4 to 7 due to the lack of environmental impact studiesas well as the lack of consent of the 44 communities that reside in the area.

This forum was convened by the University Seminar of Environment Society and Institutions (Sumai), where the participants exposed from their study area some of the factors by which some of the sections of the Mayan Train represent a risk.

In his participation, E.sther Ceceña, researcher at the Institute of Economic Researchpointed out that for this project a consultation was made to the communities that were not clearly informed, since the impacts were not indicated.

He explained that the Mayan Train will have an adverse effect on the life of the communities since direct and indirect dispossession of land will be given to the residents, in addition to putting the project at risk, because it will be placed in an area rich in oil. which is also the most important archaeological zone in the region, not to mention that this area has a brittle soil.

For your part Rodrigo Medellinresearcher at the Institute of UNAM Ecologypointed out that from the beginning the executive project of section 5 of the Mayan Train was not known, since there are no manifestations of environmental impact, while in section 7 from Balacar to Escárcega the rails of the train are close to an important cave of bats more large in Latin America.

The ecology expert also pointed out that various associations have published articles about the fact that the largest number of jaguars live in that region, for which he expressed concern about the damage that can be caused to endangered species.

Read more: Senate works on a model to regularize the use of marijuana

Meanwhile, Luisa Falcón, Ecologist from UNAM pointed out that this area has more than 50% of mangroves, which extend along the coast of the peninsula, for which she pointed out that due to everything that the region represents, You must plan any project based on its characteristics.

Likewise, Gustavo Alanís of the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (Cemda), pointed out that the Mayan Train project violates environmental legislation since it indicates that a comprehensive project must be carried out for the evaluation, which was not done, he also mentioned that he does not know with certainty if the project is in accordance with the General Regulations of the Territory which indicates that it can be done and not in such territory.