In recent days, a controversy has surrounded the renowned ufologist Jaime Maussanafter its presentation at the Mexican Congress of two supposedly extraterrestrial bodies, which were finally identified as Nazca mummies. This situation has led the Peruvian government to take legal action to recover these artifacts.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the institution that Maussan mentioned as support for his statements, has decided to take a clear position on this matter. Through a press conference, the UNAM completely distanced itself from Maussancalling his statements misleading and claiming that the “researcher” is a fraud.

“It is sad to gather together to talk about the misdeeds of a professional charlatan,” said Alejandro Frank, former director of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences of the UNAM. “The invitation that was made to him to speak before the deputies that has gone around the world and has ridiculed and questioned scientific rationality and objectivity in our country, including statements about the National Autonomous University of Mexico that I believe have been clarified. perfectly today. What is at stake here is whether our country will bet on science or on superstitions and charlatanry,” Frank concluded.

The origin of this controversy dates back to an event organized by federal representative Sergio Gutiérrez, whose purpose was to discuss the relevance of modifying the Mexican Airspace Protection Law to recognize the FANIs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). At the close of said event, Maussan presented two bodies that had already been revealed in 2017. Expert anthropologists confirmed that they were human mummies, thus discrediting the claim of Maussan. But he assured that they were not mummies.

The UNAM concluded the conference by highlighting that, although there is growing evidence suggesting the possibility of extraterrestrial life, there is still no conclusive evidence to prove it. It is of utmost importance, for the scientific community and society in general, to maintain rigor and meticulous scrutiny in the evaluation of these types of statements.

This situation highlights the need to seriously and responsibly address issues related to the search for life outside our planet, avoiding falling into misinformation and sensationalism. The UNAM reaffirms its commitment to rigorous scientific research and the dissemination of knowledge based on verifiable evidence.

Via: Expansion

Editor’s note: Well what can I tell you, I’m a fan of the video where he loses his temper, when I feel bad I put it on and it makes me laugh and gives me the courage to continue living :V I can’t believe that the man has so many followers.