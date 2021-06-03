UD Las Palmas moves quickly in the offices once the season with its first incorporation is over. Unai Veiga, Basque midfielder, arrives at UD free, once his journey with the Real Sociedad B subsidiary is over and he disembarks on the island to reinforce a position that the island team has lacked personnel this season and lands in Gran Canaria until 2024.

As the club comments, in its official statement, the player has reached up to 63 games in 2ºB with the txuri-urdin team and played 18 games last season, 15 Second B games, where he scored a goal, 2 of the promotion phase and 1 promotion to Second.