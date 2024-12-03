“I feel deeply attracted to Latinos because I come from Croatia and the culture we have is much colder,” María admitted this Monday in First Dates.

The dater He told Carlos Sobera that I had been living in Spain for three years, specifically in Barcelonafulfilling a dream that he had had all his life and that he had immortalized by tattooing the skyline of the city in the arm.

“I was in love with Neymar from the first day I saw himHe was the most handsome thing I had ever seen in my life. I fell in love and that’s why I wanted to live in Barcelona,” the diner admitted, surprising the presenter.

María, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

María arrived at the restaurant of love with an envelope whose inside had a map with the hookups he had had around the world: “I wanted to see and make a list of the best countries. I have almost all of South America. I think Paraguay is missing and I don’t know if there’s anything else. I’ve been with Spaniards about three times. Yes, I like them,” he explained.

His date was Unai, a graphic designer from Madrid who commented that he had always had a connection with animals: “Especially with birds. In recent years, I have been developing a deeper and more beautiful connection.”





He also wanted to highlight that He was the brother of a member of the program’s teamwhom he called in the middle of the date to ask advice about the evening.

But before talking to his brother, he met María, who was very surprised to see the great resemblance of the man from Madrid to an actor well known in Hollywood.

Unai and María, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

“I have a date with Ryan Gosling, it’s exactly the same”she exclaimed, while he commented: “I found her very attractive, very pretty… I’m very embarrassed to say this, but I found her very pretty.”

At one point during dinner, when Unai called his brother, the designer told him that “the date is going very well. She is a very nice girl. He really likes animals, he has a kitten, he would also like to have a farm with animals. “She has beautiful eyes… she is very pretty.”





After dinner, they both went to the private dining room. First Dates to sing some songs at karaoke, enjoying the connection that emerged between the two.

In the end, both María and Unai wanted to have a second date to get to know each other better and see if they could have a farm with animals together.