Unai Núñez, vintage of 97, continues fighting for the title in Athletic, with fierce competition from Yeray and Iñigo Martínez, and for convincing Luis Enrique to go back to being international with Spain. The robust Portuguese defender, who was the best in the Sánchez Pizjuán along with Unai Simón shrinking balls and enabling play from the central axis to his companions, it is a talisman for Marcelino García Toral. In fact, it has been starter in ten of the eleven victories of Athletic in the era of the Asturian coach since it landed at the beginning of January, and on top of that it has participated in the five games with a clean sheet, the last in Seville (0-1) with Iñigo Martínez weighted on his shoulder.

The last commitments before Atlético, Valladolid and Seville, with two triumph victories and a draw with the pucelanos in which the victory escaped, they have highlighted the power and sobriety of Unai Núñez, who is patching up the absences of Yeray or Iñigo Martínez and sometimes leaving them on the bench in the logical rotations. “I have shown the level at which I am lately and what I can give, the three center-backs are very good players and we work to the maximum. This year I have been able to play quite a few minutes, I have to keep working, I still have a lot to improve “, resolves the 3, which in fact has acted in 22 league games, one more than Barakaldo’s defender, and only three less than international Iñigo Martínez.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 5, 2021

The Portuguese central defender, still 24 years old, highlights that this League is condemning them to irregularity, with some gross errors that have splashed many of the lions: “Like everyone else, you have your good and bad streaks,” he says. It has been seen in that position, although “The last two or three games have been very good for me,” he proudly slides. He insists that his idea is about “being at that level every possible day, I am much more comfortable with myself,” he concludes. After the victory of Sevilla, Núñez focuses to knock out Osasuna this Saturday in San Mamés.