Real Unión and Aston Villa announce their collaboration agreement.

The British sports newspaper The Athletic News For several days in February 1923, it published an advertisement that read: “First-Class coach wanted for important football club in Spain“, that is, “we are looking for a first-class coach for an important football club in Spain.” Applications had to be sent to “FB Pentland, Athletic Club, Bilbao, Spain”. The coach of the Bilbao team, at the request of his friend René Petit, a Real Unión player, whom he coached in the French team, was going to choose the next coach of the Irun team.

Among the letters that reached him was that of Steve Bloomer, the great figure of English football in the first decade of the 20th century. Historians compare his impact to that of David Beckham. A great scorer, in Pride Park, Derby County’s stadium, there is a bust of him between the benches, and before the games, the public sings: “Steve Bloomer is watching.” Pentland and Bloomer coincided for three years in the German Ruhleben concentration camp. When he read the letter from his friend, the mister in the bowler hat chose him without hesitation. Bloomer signed for Real Unión and the first thing he did was travel to Bilbao to meet Pentland again. He later fell in love with the kokotxas and won the 1924 Copa del Rey title, after beating Barcelona (6-1) in the semifinal tiebreaker and Real Madrid 1-0 in the final. In Irún, Bloomer was nicknamed San Esteban, and with that name he was cheered during the massive reception of the team in the border city. It was the first major English connection of the Royal Union.

Among those who played in that final, and came out on the shoulders of Atocha, was the goalkeeper Antonio Emery Arocena, grandfather of Unai Emery, coach of Aston Villa and current largest shareholder of Real Unión, with 20% of the share capital. His brother Igor is the president, and he has negotiated his new relationship with the English club, owned by the Egyptian magnate Nasef Sawiris (Cairo, 62 years old), the fifth richest person in Africa, with a net worth of more than 6,000 million euros.

Villa has launched a policy of creating a spider’s web of subsidiary teams in Europe, in some, entering into its share capital. This year it has already acquired 23% of the Portuguese Vitoria de Guimaraes, although it initially intended to buy 46%. The classification of the Portuguese team and Aston Villa for the Conference forced the percentage to be reduced by decision of UEFA. Vitoria received 5.5 million at the time of the share purchase, and another two for infrastructure improvements through V Sports, one of Sawiris’ companies. Villa also has Vissel Kobe (Japan) and ZED FC (Egypt) in its network.

The next landing is in Irún, although without the purchase of shares and it will be a sporting connection. Igor Emery, the president, and the sports director Mikel Bengoa, communicated the decision, a couple of weeks ago, to Jokin Aperribay, president of Real Sociedad and Roberto Olabe, its football director, since they will become affiliates of Aston Town. Real Unión, which was an agreed club of Real, will cease to be so immediately, because the agreement with the Birmingham club is much more advantageous. They also informed the president of the Guipuzcoan Football Federation, Manu Díaz.

According to the Irun club, the collaboration agreement will allow the club to position itself internationally and will improve the development of athletes, “along with the cooperative exchange of ideas, techniques and best practices.”

Real Unión had annual losses close to one million euros, assumed with successive capital increases, which fell on the Emery family, which has looked for new ways to get money. One of the triggers for the agreement with Villa, as reported by Roberto Ramajo in SER, was the departure of one of his promises, Jon Mikel Aranburu, a full international with Venezuela, to the Real reserve team. Real Unión informed the San Sebastian club that it had received an offer from Feyenoord for the player, in case it wanted to incorporate him into its youth team, which it did, and he has even made his debut with the first team in the Cup against Buñol. Real Unión spoke with Real to receive something in exchange for Aramburu’s departure (money or players on loan), and was met with the response that the move fell within the agreement that linked both clubs. The fact of feeling defenseless in the face of Real’s control over their youth team has pushed them to look for other avenues, and the English connection, which began with Steve Bloomer.

