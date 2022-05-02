Villarreal’s coach, Unai Emery, assured that this Tuesday they receive Liverpool, in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, knowing that they are facing the “best team in the world” although he recalled that they have their weapons and the public of La Cerámica to overcome its rival.

“We are very excited. We are going to play in the Champions League semi-finals. We played 90 minutes against the favourite… they fairly beat us at their stadium. But we were able to defend well and we are psyched up to play our game, to look for our options, face them and win the duels,” Emery said at the official press conference.

Emery knows that Liverpool is superior, but he is excited

He insisted that they play the best team at the moment and that they play “with a feeling of superiority to the rival”, but added that “from the illusion of being here in the semifinals, living this moment, with our friends and fans, to pass this would be excellence” .

About what can change compared to the first leg, Emery was clear. “First, we play at La Cerámica, we will be with our fans; second, we have to win; and third, we have to defend. The defensive game must be brutal. And from there, being able to find what we don’t find there, our game”, he explained.

Along these lines, the Basque coach commented that there are many circumstances that change from one game to another, such as “good harmony with our fans, good play, good refereeing” and that he believes it benefits them that the away goal is not worth double.

“We are not looking for external references, but our own. Find a reference in the game that makes us get closer to them. The field factor was very important in Liverpool, we would like it to be the same here in our favor,” he stressed.

“The fans feel very proud of this project. 23,000 spectators will come, but the predominance will be yellow and the feeling of pride. We are here and we want to play the final. We will work to win the game, it is not enough for us to be here and feel proud”, he added, regarding the importance of the hobby.

Regarding whether he considers it key to stop the rival midfield, Emery said that at Anfield his line of creation played a “splendid” game and among his players he highlighted Thiago and Fabinho, with a high level in both cases.

“They have game and they add to the defensive needs of their team. We defended very well despite the fact that they recovered quickly. The top three had chances, but not important ones. We played a recognizable game at a defensive level. This time we also have to find our game. If tomorrow the MVP is a Liverpool player again, we’re out. If it’s one of ours, we’ll have options,” he said.

Emery said he was aware that in order to beat a team that in none of the 56 games they have played this year has lost by more than two goals, they must play “a perfect game”, reaching excellence or being close to it.

“You have to find weaknesses. We handle this data. But we are working the game to see if we are capable,” said Emery, who also claimed not to have read or heard anything about the British media’s criticism of his team’s game in the first leg. “We have focused on our internal work,” he said.

Regarding the state of some players, Emery indicated that one last training session is missing, but pointed out that Gerard Moreno trained this Monday and trusts that this Tuesday he will have good feelings and be part of the game, while Danjuma reported that he has some discomfort and tomorrow he will see if he is in a position to play at the time that he confirmed that Yeremy Pino will be absent.

