The coach of Villarreal, Unai Emery, He spoke in the preview of the Champions League semi-final second leg, against Liverpool.

Confidence in the dressing room after the defeats against Liverpool and Alavés: “We are very excited. We are going to play a Champions League semi-final. We played 90 minutes against the favourite… in their stadium they fairly beat us. But we were able to defend well and we are focused on playing our game, looking for our options, facing them and win the duels. We play against the best team in the world. They play with a feeling of superiority to the rival. From the illusion of being here in the semifinals, living this moment, with our friends and fans. Passing this would be excellence. I don’t know if we will be able to reach excellence”.

What can be changed to turn the game around?: “First, we play at La Cerámica, we will be with our fans; second, we have to win; and third, we have to defend. The defensive game must be brutal. And from there, be able to find what we don’t find there, our game.”

Comeback from Barça to PSG: “Many circumstances change. We are finding good harmony with our fans, good play, good refereeing. It benefits us that the goal away from home is not worth double. We are not looking for external references, but things of our own. Finding a reference in the game that makes us get closer to them. The field factor was very important in Liverpool, we would like it to be the same here in our favor”.

injured: “There is one last training session left. Gerard has trained today, we hope that tomorrow he will have good feelings and be in the game. Danjuma has some discomfort. We will see if he is fit to play tomorrow. Yeremy is going to be out”.

Arsenal-Rennes came from behind after losing 3-1: “You have reminded me of this tie. I haven’t used it but it is true that we had to play a home match in that tie where we defended very well and were successful in attack. It has certain parallels: respect things from the rival, show your level, defend well … But the level this time is going to be much higher.”

Is it key to stop Liverpool’s midfield?: “They played a splendid game there, Thiago was MVP, Fabinho has a splendid career. They have game and they add to the defensive needs of their team. We defended very well despite the fact that they will recover quickly. The top three had chances but they didn’t We played a recognizable game defensively. This time we also have to find our game. If the MVP is a Liverpool player again tomorrow, we’re out. If it’s one of ours, we’ll have options”.

How much has the fans influenced your team?: “We are experiencing a historic moment. Last year, the Europa League, this year, the Champions League semifinals. The fans are very proud of this project. Not everyone in the town likes football, but they do have a feeling of belonging. 23,000 spectators will come but the predominance will be yellow and the feeling of pride. We are here and we want to play in the final. We will work to win the match, it is not enough to be here and feel proud”.

Liverpool have played 56 games this year, never losing by more than two goals.: “We have to play a perfect game. Excellence or close to it. We have to find weaknesses. We manage this data. But we are working on the game to see if we are capable.”

Statements that Villarreal was a shame: “I have not read anything or heard anything. We have focused on our internal work.”