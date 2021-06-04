The Real Union already belongs to Unai Emery. The steps for the Villarreal coach to be the new owner of the Irundarra club have come to an end. This very Friday morning, his brother, the journalist Igor Emery, has been in charge of formalizing the sale at a notary’s office in Irún, so the matter has finally come to fruition, after several months of meetings, meetings and a detailed and detailed analysis of the situation of the historic Royal Union, which next season will play in group I of the First RFEF, as as published in the newspaper AS.

Little or nothing has transcended the project that Unai Emery wants to launch in the Royal Union. Only that it is a step forward that the Emery family has taken for sentimental reasons, especially, to help the main football club in the Bidasoa region, and in which grandfather played so much (he was Cup champion with the Irundarra club ) as the father of the current ‘Yellow Submarine’ coach. The operation has been carried out first-hand by Unai’s brother, Igor Emery, who knows the situation of Bidasotara football and specifically the unionist club. He played for Hondarribia soccer and covered the information of Del Real Unión for Localia for several years.

He has had several meetings with the president of the club, Ricardo García, to know first-hand the real situation of the Real Unión, which little by little it is overcoming a strong economic and results crisis, which has dragged on for several years. Garcia, who has been chairing the Real Unión for several decades, has had several opportunities to sell the club to foreign investors, but has not wanted to take the step until he found someone from the area and with roots. He has found it in the Emery group, which has to explain the future plans he wants for the Royal Union. At the moment, it is known that the Sports Director, Gorka Etxeberria; and the coach, Aitor Zulaika, who at all times have believed that this Union was going to move forward. In fact, many of the issues that have been brought forward for next season have been agreed with the Emery, who have long exercised their functions at the club. So much so that Igor Emery was yesterday in Las Rozas with the president, Ricardo García, already representing the Irundarra entity at the meeting of the Spanish Football Federation.