After his surprise departure from Villarreal, the team with which he won the 2020/21 Europa League and which also guided him to the semi-finals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, Unai Emery decided to take a new step in his coaching career and returned to the Premier League to manage Aston Villa after the dismissal of Steven Gerrard after a very bad start to the season with the team that has Argentines Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendía in its ranks.
In an interview with the newspaper Marca, the former soccer player commented that Nassef Sawiris, president of the team, and his partner Wesley Edens convinced him thanks to the presentation of the project they have with the club that plays at Villa Park. This is very ambitious according to the words of the coach himself and that aims to return the nights of European competitions to the city of Birmingham.
At the same time, he stressed that in his career he seeks constant challenges and that the offer of a position in a club such as Aston Villa was a very difficult opportunity to pass. In addition, it allows him to return to a very competitive league such as the Premier League and that the Spanish coach knows very well after his time at Arsenal.
He noted that this return to the world’s closest league was a personal goal after his contentious departure from the Gunners. In addition, he highlighted that during his time with the Yellow Submarine he acquired the experience to return to the English league with a different look and with much more knowledge. But he stressed, throughout this interview, that it is not a rematch but rather a new challenge in his career as a coach.
The objective, in the very short term, of Emery at Aston Villa is to pass on his knowledge and for the team to improve game by game with the focus on convincing them that they can constantly perform at the best level.
In his first game on the Villains bench, his team pulled off a formidable 3-1 home win against Manchester United in what was a spectacular introduction for the newcomer. Now, he will have to leave the area close to relegation ahead of him with the aim of returning to Europe next season
#Unai #Emery #admitted #wanted #return #Premier #League #departure #Arsenal
Leave a Reply