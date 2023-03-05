The president of the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Unafisco), Mauro Silva, assesses that the facts related to the illegal transport of jewelry carried out by the Bolsonaro government leadership leave no doubt that it was, in fact, a personal gift , intended for the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the former president.

“The allegation that it would be a gift for the Brazilian government makes no sense, because nobody would send such a gift to the Presidency of Brazil, in the backpack of a minister’s advisor”, said Silva.

Specialist in the sector, Mauro Silva recalls that there are diplomatic ways to do this and that, precisely because it is a high-value gift, any country is keen to follow the official protocol. “When a gift is sent to the government, all protocol involvement is valued, the ceremony that these processes have. That is the essence of these diplomatic issues,” he commented.

Silva also explains that the transport and disembarkation episode is surrounded by irregularities. The main suspicion is of “misappropriation”, since the adviser to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, was not the owner of the gift, nor its recipient, that is, he acted only as a carrier of goods, which is prohibited and requires identification of the items and due payment of import taxes.

“The evidence shows that the items were for the first lady and the minister himself said so, reported it and this is documented”, commented Mauro Silva. “If, after having the jewels withheld, he decided to allege another reason, it is necessary to investigate.”

In cases of diplomatic gifts, said the expert, countries usually send a bearer with the gift, following all the rite required by law. “Diplomats’ bags, for example, don’t even make it through customs, like other passenger luggage. She is not even looked at by the Revenue, this is a worldwide rule. Therefore, if they wanted to bring a gift to the government of Brazil, everything would be much simpler, ”he explained. “Now, a person who occupies such a position in the government certainly has enough discernment to know that he cannot receive anything from a person, who does not know the content, and bring it to Brazil.”

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said, on Friday night, the 3rd, that he will call the Federal Police to investigate the attempt by the Bolsonaro government (PL) to illegally bring into the country a set of diamond jewelry valued at around of €3 million, equivalent to R$16.5 million.

On social networks, Dino stated that the facts revealed by the Estadão may constitute crimes of embezzlement, in addition to embezzlement and money laundering, among other illegalities.

“Facts related to jewelry, which may constitute crimes of embezzlement, embezzlement and money laundering, among other possible crimes, will be taken to the Federal Police for legal action. Office will continue on Monday”, wrote Dino, in his personal Twitter account.

As revealed the Estadão, the jewels were a gift from the Saudi regime to the then president and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and were seized at the Guarulhos airport. They were in the backpack of a military man, advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who had traveled to the Middle East in October 2021.

The seizure of diamonds took place on October 26, 2021, during a routine inspection among passengers on flight 773 who disembarked at the Guarulhos terminals, originating in Saudi Arabia. After passing the bags through the X-ray, the Revenue agents decided to inspect the luggage of Marcos André Soeiro, a military man and adviser to Bento Albuquerque.

Albuquerque went to Saudi Arabia to represent the Brazilian government at the “Initiativa Verde do Middle East” summit meeting, held in the capital of that country.

Wanted this Friday by Estadão, the former minister admitted that he brought the jewelry for Michelle and the watch, also made of diamond, for Bolsonaro, but he said it was a closed package and he did not know what was inside. “None of us knew what those boxes were,” said Albuquerque.

When the items were seized, when questioned by the Revenue agent, Albuquerque reported who the gifts were for. “That was a gift. As it was a jewel, the jewel was not for President Bolsonaro, right? It should be for First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. And the watch and these things, which we saw later, were supposed to be for the president, like two packages.”

Bolsonaro tried, in every way, to recover the jewels, with actions carried out through his ministries and his own cabinet. There were four failed attempts, involving the presidential office, three ministries (Economy, Mines and Energy and Foreign Affairs) and the military.

The last one occurred when there were only three days left for the president to leave office, on December 29.

The former president authorized a government official to take a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane that day and land at Guarulhos airport, saying he was there to remove the jewelry. “You can’t have anything from the old (government) to the next one, you have to take everything and take it,” argued the military, according to reports collected by the newspaper. The trip was authorized by Bolsonaro himself, as shown by official documents.