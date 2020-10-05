After eight other departments, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne in turn file a complaint against Eric Zemmour who qualifies unaccompanied minor migrants as “thieves”, “murderers” and “rapists”.

Two departments of Ile-de-France, Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne, file a complaint against Eric Zemmour, after his comments made Wednesday, September 30 on the CNews channel, indicates France Bleu Paris on Monday. Eric Zemmour treated unaccompanied minor migrants to be “all” of “thieves”, “assassins” and “rapists”. Loire-Atlantique, Gers, Landes, Haute-Garonne, Pyrénées-Orientales, Finistère, Meurthe-et-Moselle or even Haute-Vienne have already lodged a complaint.

A investigation has been opened especially for “incitement to racial hatred” by the Paris prosecutor’s office. Sentenced several times, Eric Zemmour was sentenced on Friday September 25, fine of 10,000 euros for insult and incitement to hatred, after anti-Islam and anti-immigration remarks that were made during the Convention of the Right, on September 28, 2019.

Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne also take the opportunity to denounce a new decree published in June, which conditions State financial aid to the departments to reference unaccompanied foreign minors in a biometric file, denouncing “financial blackmail”.

They remind that “Seine-Saint-Denis supports 1,700 unaccompanied minors and former unaccompanied minors for an annual budget of 60 million euros (of which only 8% is compensated by the State)”. “The Val-de-Marne for its part welcomes nearly 900 people: 560 unaccompanied minors and 300 young people between 18 and 21 years old” indicates the press release.