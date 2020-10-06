The Departmental Council of Lozère is the eleventh to file a complaint against the polemicist.

After Seine-Saint-Denis and Val-de-Marne, it is the turn of Lozère to file a complaint this Monday, October 5 against Eric Zemmour, reports France Bleu Gard Lozère. Complaints that follow the comments of the polemicist last week against minor migrants. On the Cnews channel, Eric Zemmour had called them “thieves”, of“assassins”, and of “rapists”.

The Lozère Departmental Council discusses “abject words”. He therefore decided to file a complaint for “incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence against a group of people because of their origin” but also for “public insults and defamation of a racist nature. . “

Eric Zemmour uses the ideology of hate to give rise to fantasized fearsSophie Pantel, PS president of the Lozère department

“His words are insulting, unfounded and constitute a call to intolerable hatred. They go against the duty of protection that we have towards young people weakened by dramatic life courses, and public policies engaged with the local associative fabric. , National education and socio-professional actors. In the vast majority of cases, minors for whom the Departments are responsible show a strong desire for integration “, adds the president of the department, Sophie Pantel. “In the words of Eric Zemmour, it is not only their dignity which is called into question, but also the work of the departments of the departments. We cannot tolerate such comments which undermine our Republic”, she concludes.

Last Thursday, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for “incitement to racial hatred” and “racist public insults”. Loire-Atlantique, Gers, Landes, Haute-Garonne, Pyrénées-Orientales, Finistère, Meurthe-et-Moselle or even Haute-Vienne have already lodged a complaint.