For the Minister of the Interior, there are 16,000 unaccompanied minors in France, and not 40,000. Gérald Darmanin calls on France Inter for “European solidarity” on the migration issue.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, evokes Wednesday September 23 on France Inter the number of “16,000 unaccompanied minors” in France, contradicting the figures put forward by Le Figaro. “It is 16,000 and not 40,000, as I have read, which are registered and which follow in particular the departments”.

“There are in Paris, in Bordeaux, in several large cities of France, unaccompanied minors who come from Algeria, who come from Morocco, everyone knows the difficulty, in particular unaccompanied Moroccan minors in Paris”, continues the Minister of the Interior. “The President of the Republic, for a long time, deals with this subject, in particular in a diplomatic relation with our Moroccan friends and our Algerian friends. I will go to Morocco and Algeria. I work there a lot with Jean-Yves Le Drian, this is a question of security, child protection and diplomacy at the same time, and we absolutely have to solve this problem at European level “, believes Gérald Darmanin.

While the reform of European migration policy must be presented on Wednesday 23 September, the Minister of the Interior considers that “the migration issue can only be resolved at European level”. “We always want European solidarity. There is no reason why only Italy, France and Germany, Greece share this solidarity”, he continues.

The President of the European Commission, Usula von der Leyen, has called for the end of the Dublin regulation, which places responsibility for asylum seekers on the first country of entry into the EU. “What is certain is that Dublin is not working well. 80,000 asylum applications in France in 2015, 130,000 last year”, underlines the Minister of the Interior.

“What we want is that at the borders of the European Union, we can help countries like Spain, like Italy, like Greece, like Malta, maybe even like France, we we are obviously a Mediterranean country, to have more resources to ensure that requests are made in these countries “, adds Gérald Darmanin. “That we can arrive in Spain, we can arrive in Italy, make a request for France, but remain in Spain and Italy in the reception centers, while waiting for our treatment quickly.”