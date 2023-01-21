Concrete slabs collapse and overwhelm him: Massimo Pezza, only 23 years old, is yet another death in the workplace

Yesterday came the news of the umpteenth disappearance of a worker, who lost his life while carrying out his regular work shift. It happened in Fonte Nuova, in the province of Rome and the worker in question was called Massimo Pezza. She was only 23 years old. A huge tragedy that ended the life of a boy who was too young and with a whole life ahead of him.

That of fatal accidents in the workplace is a scourge that afflicts Italy and which in recent months has done nothing but spread more and more.

The last in chronological order took place at the first light of dawn yesterday, Friday 20 January, at New Sourcea small town in the province of Rome.

Massimo Pezza, a boy from only 23 years old originally from Collevecchio in the province of Rieti, like every morning he woke up early and reached his workplace. He was a worker in a waste disposal company located in via Stella Polare in Fonte Nuova.

According to reports, around 6:30 the boy was aboard a vehicle equipped with a lifting arm and was carrying out one of his duties. The aforementioned arm would have hit a wall and, at that very moment, some concrete slabs of the ceiling would have detached and would have fallen right on the middle.

The first to rescue the 23-year-old were his Colleagues, who had helplessly witnessed the scene. Their call to the immediate rescued and the arrival on site of the latter.

In the shortest possible time, an attempt was made to remove the concrete slabs from above the vehicle, but the rescue attempt it turned out sadly vain. Massimo Pezza had already lost his life, most likely instantly.

Anger at the death of Massimo Pezza

Credit: Firefighters

The Carabinieri were also on the spot, who carried out all the case findings. We will now try to understand if it was a inevitable accidentor if there are elements to ascertain deficiencies in the safety parameters.

In addition to the pain, now there is also a lot anger. Anger because it is unacceptable for such a young boy to lose his life in such tragic circumstances while he is working.

Eleonora PanzardiMunicipal Councilor of the Municipality of Fonte Nuova, thus commented on the episode on Facebook: