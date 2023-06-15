Commission rejected calls from G. Dias, Flávio Dino and Saulo Moura; Arthur Maia wants to approve all the names in the next session

The president of the CPMI of the 8th of January, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), declared on his Twitter profile this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) that “it was embarrassing” assist the committee in rejecting requests to convene a “central characters”.

The collegiate approved on Tuesday (June 13) the summoning of Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice, and Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but rejected the summons of Lula’s former minister Gonçalves Dias (Institutional Security Office) and minister Flávio Dino (Justice).

The congressman said he was committed to guide such requirements “as many times as necessary” to ensure the participation of Gonçalves Dias, former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), Saulo Moura da Cunha, former deputy director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), It is Flavio DinoMinister of Justice and Public Security.

“I hope we can approve all names, without distinction, to ensure that everyone is heard in order to arrive at the truth”wrote Maya.

The congressman said he trusted the “awareness of those deputies who are committed to public opinion”. For him, “it is unacceptable to hear only one side”.

Arthur Maia was not the only member of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the extremist acts of January 8 who criticized the non-convention. the federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) declared that the CPI “already turned into a circus” is that he was “kidnapped” by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

January 8 CPI rejects summons

On Tuesday (June 13), in a victory for President Lula’s allies, the collegiate rejected the summons of the former GSI minister Gonçalves Dias and the invitation to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino.

Congressmen criticized the actions of government allies who obstructed opposition requests. The rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), however, stated that the CPI is following the proper course of investigations, as provided for in the work plan.

“The plenary is sovereign. What we had here was confirmation and verification that the focus of the CPI will not be diverted”declared Elizabeth.

In the same session, it was approved the summoning of the ex-minister of Justice Anderson Torres and the ex-president’s aide Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. Former ministers Augusto Heleno, from the GSI (Institutional Security Office), and Braga NettoDefense, both from the previous government, will also be called.