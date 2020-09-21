Demonstration for LGTBI rights in Warsaw. AGENCJA GAZETA / Reuters

The Government of Poland cannot remain passive in the face of the unacceptable declaration of almost a hundred municipalities as “zones free of LGTBI ideology”. It is a statement of a discriminatory nature that directly violates the founding principles of the European Union, to which Poland belongs as a full-fledged state, and against the Polish Constitution itself.

Although the declaration of these municipalities does not yet have concrete practical application and is rather a statement of a political nature linked to ultraconservative movements that support the Government of the Law and Justice party (PiS), it uses a rhetoric that encourages the social criminalization of the LGTBI community. A speech explicitly supported by the Warsaw Executive.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is right in having used emphatic language to condemn the discriminatory initiative and the official tolerance for it. His warnings, during the speech in Brussels on the state of the Union, that “LGTBI-free zones are zones free of humanity and have no place in the EU,” and that the Union will not allow more violations in Poland of the State By law they should not fall on deaf ears in Warsaw, but neither in the other Member States.

The Polish extreme right has made pointing out to the LGTBI community a political flag to which it has clung with increasing intensity, as the electoral campaign of the presidential elections of June 20 has shown. The government party has used liberticidal language against the right of each citizen to live their sexuality as they want and initiatives that represent an obvious setback in the exercise of a fundamental right have been tolerated. And all this has occurred in a country whose current rulers are impervious to the repeated warnings and sanctioning procedures opened by the democratic community of States to which Poland freely acceded in 2004. Justified admonitions to the dangerous authoritarian drift in which the PiS Government and its leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, have decided to embark to the country.

It is also disconcerting that it is precisely in Poland, a country that suffered like few others from the tyranny of the Nazi occupation, whose ideological germ was precisely discrimination, where “free zones” are declared that target Polish citizens for their sexual condition and undermine their rights . The Union cannot remain condemning rhetoric and must use all the resources at its disposal to force the Government of Warsaw to put an end to this illegality. Poland should be a “free zone”, yes, but of hatred.