Future Minister of Justice said that “affected” should resort to appropriate resources, not “political violence”

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that the depredation in front of the PF (Federal Police) superintendence building, in Brasília, is “unacceptable”🇧🇷 The acts of vandalism on this Monday (Dec.12, 2022) began after the temporary arrest of the Serere Xavante indigenous person.

“Judicial orders must be complied with by the Federal Police. Those who consider themselves harmed must offer the appropriate resources, never practice political violence.”🇧🇷 said🇧🇷

The Military Police of the Federal District surrounded the hotel where the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is staying in Brasília. O Power360 he counted around 50 agents lined up outside the building, 12 vehicles and 8 motorcycles.

in another PublicationDino said that Lula’s security is “guaranteed” and that it has been dialoguing with the government of the Federal District to maintain public order.

According to information from the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District), a group of indigenous people tried to invade the PF (Federal Police) building, located in Asa Norte, after the alleged arrest of a chief.

I received from Lula the mission to approach the police, says Dino