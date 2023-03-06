Colombia.- Recently Carol G. premiered his album ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ one more success for his artistic careersince he managed to break the record of listeners in the most important lists of the United States, Mexico and Latin America, however, his future plans leave all that aside.

Although the Colombian singer is undoubtedly at her best, surprised everyone by revealing that this year he is retiring from the stageunleashing great sadness among his followers.

During an interview with Exa, Karol G revealed that this 2023 retires from the stagebut it does so for a very important reason and that is that wants to start studying and prepare to improve his musichis career and his facet as a musical star.

“This year I’m not going to be on stage so much because I decided to take a break from the scenarios to be able to study and evolve in other aspects”, revealed the Colombian artist.

Despite announcing her retirement from the stage, the Colombian interpreter made it very clear that his focus will continue to be music and wants to prepare even more to offer quality compositions and luxury presentations.

It is important to mention that Karol G just finished his recent musical tourso her retirement would be merely temporary and as a moment of rest for her, since in recent years she has focused on offering spectacular live shows around the world.