Two Brazilian influencersKérollen and Nancy, mother and daughter respectively, face accusations of racism after posting videos on the popular social network TikTok.

These videos generated a wave of outrage, as they showed women doing challenges with children in Brazil.

The challenge consisted of offering the children a sum of money or a surprise. However, when the children accepted the gift, they found a banana and a stuffed monkey, which it unleashed strong criticism and accusations of discrimination and ridicule towards minors.

These videos were removed from social networks, however, the lawyer Fayda Belo he managed to rescue them and has been following the case that he describes as “discrimination and derision of minors”.

The lawyer has denounced the attitude of the two influential, who They have more than 13 million followers on TikTok and 1 million on Instagramfor publicly ridiculing children.

In addition, Belo explains that, according to the Adolescent Raising Statute (ECA) in Brazil, the moral integrity of minors is inviolable and their image must be preserved, so it is prohibited to use the image of a child and expose them to embarrassment, humiliation and ridicule in public.

The case has drawn the attention of the Rio de Janeiro police, who will be in charge of investigating the action carried out by the influencers. Social networks also echoed the outrage, with numerous users expressing their rejection and disgust towards the actions of Kérollen and Nancy. Likewise, some pointed out that influencers already have a record with the courts for cases of racism.

