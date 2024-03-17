Unabomber: the investigations expand to include other suspects

The Unabomber case is expanding: in addition to the eleven suspects in the case reopened at the Trieste Prosecutor's Office, there would be another fifteen people of which Colonel Giampietro Lago and the forensic molecular anthropologist Elena Pilli of the University of Florence – consultants to the Prosecutor's Office – they would like to acquire DNA. This was anticipated by the newspaper il Messaggero Veneto of Udine, specifying that these were people already suspected at the time, residing in the provinces of Pordenone and Udine, and then not considered relevant to the investigations.

The next hearing will be held on Monday 18 March before the investigating judge of the Trieste court, Luigi Dainotti. To this group of people – underlines the Messaggero Veneto – you will be asked to voluntarily submit to DNA sampling; in case of refusal, the investigating judge will be able to evaluate whether to order the forced withdrawal. The genetic tests take place in the form of the evidentiary incident after the reopening of the investigation, 16 years later, on the 34 attacks that occurred in the North East between 1994 and 2006.

The file was reopened at the request of the journalist Marco Maisano and two victims of the attacks: Francesca Girardi and Greta Mometto, convinced that some finds had been handled and perhaps contaminated. Hundreds of investigators coordinated by several prosecutors took turns carrying out the investigations over the years: Pordenone, Udine, Treviso, Venice and, lastly, Trieste. For this reason the Julian capital is today the competent judicial district. The investigation is handled by the Chief Prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo and his colleague Federico Frezza.