Theodore ted Kaczynski, the terrorist scientist better known as the Unabomber, who sent letter bombs for decades and captivated the American imagination in the 1990s, was found dead this Saturday morning in the cell where he was serving eight life sentences. The news was given by a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was 81 years old and his cause of death was not immediately clear.

Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski sent 16 mail bombs, many of them to universities, which caused three deaths and 23 injuries. The FBI arrested him in 1996.

Until 2021, he was serving time in a Colorado maximum security prison. Due to his state of health, he was transferred to a medicalized prison in North Carolina, where his time came this Saturday.

A gifted adolescent, he embarked on a brilliant career as a mathematician. He graduated from Harvard, earned a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, and worked as an assistant professor at Berkeley.

At the end of the sixties he abandoned academic life. In 1971, he conformed to one of America’s founding myths, that of the man who, fed up with society’s hypocrisy, decides, like Henry David Thoreau, to retreat to a cabin with no running water or electricity. It was not in Concord, Massachusetts, but in Lincoln, Montana. His personal mythology pins that decision on the unintended consequences of a CIA psychological experiment at Harvard to develop mind control techniques.

In 1978, he began his terrorist activity and by the eighties the obsession of the FBI and a certain pop culture that flirts in this country with the lives of characters on the edge had become quite an obsession. In 1995, The Washington Post and The New York Times accepted at the request of the Government to disseminate an Unabomber manifesto. They hoped that way he would stop attacking.

The article, which immediately became a reference anti-system text, was an allegation against technology that started like this: “The industrial revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. They have increased the life expectancy of those of us who live in advanced countries, but they have destabilized society and have condemned human beings to indignity.”

After his arrest, his image of a bearded hermit flanked by the agents turned around. He seemed to fit the noble savage mold neatly. His quirky personality became his own trap. It was his younger brother David who, upon reading the manifesto, entitled The industrial society and its future, he caught Theodore’s trace, in expressions and grammatical turns. After weighing the dilemma of denouncing his brother, he opted to notify the authorities.

The operation was launched and, after weeks of surveillance, the long and mysterious history of the Unabomber, the investigation to which the FBI had dedicated more funds and personnel until then, ended in the simplest way. An agent knocked on the cabin door and said, “Ted, we need to talk to you.”

The mountain terrorist went from his nine-square-meter cabin to an eight-meter cell.

