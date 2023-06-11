Ted Kaczynski, nicknamed the ‘Unabomber’, has passed away at the age of 81. That reports the American news channel ABC News Saturday. Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski killed three people and injured 23 others with letter bombs. The American was found dead in his cell at a North Carolina prison on Saturday. Kaczynski’s cause of death is not yet known.

After graduating from Harvard University and working as a math professor for several years, Kaczynski turned against modern society. He retreated to a remote cabin in the state of Montana and began a campaign of terror against people who he believed were developing modern technology and destroying nature. Kaczynski’s original targets were individuals associated with universities. Later he also turned against airlines. The FBI therefore came up with the name Unabomber, as a derivative of university and airline bomber.

In an essay of 35,000 words, he explained his ideas to the American security service FBI. He sent the same manifesto to The Washington Post, which published its texts under pressure. That action would be his downfall. Ted’s sister-in-law recognized his writing style and Ted’s brother tipped off the FBI, who arrested him in 1996 after a seventeen-year manhunt. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no possibility of parole. Kaczynski would eventually admit responsibility for sixteen bomb explosions.