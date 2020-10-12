Due to the power failure in Mumbai on Monday morning, there was an atmosphere of chaos. Incoming supplies from Tata’s power grid came to a standstill, leaving more than half of Mumbai’s electricity lost. Mumbai’s lifeline local trains also stopped there. When there was no electricity even after a long time and the trains did not run, the passengers walked on foot and proceeded towards their destination. In a conversation with a channel, a passenger said that he had left the house packing a tiffin. If the train has stopped since 10 am, then the office could not go. Then did lunch at the station itself. There were thousands of people who could not reach the office on time due to the stoppage of local trains. Most of the problems were faced by people from far and wide in Mumbai. .