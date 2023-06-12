Home page politics

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with President Vladimir Putin in Red Square on Victory Day (9 May 2023) (archive image). © IMAGO/Itar-Tass/Mikhail Metzel

Nobody in Russia publicly criticizes the military leadership as harshly as Wagner boss Prigozhin. The Ministry of Defense now wants to get the problem under control.

Moscow – The Power struggle between the head of the Wagner troupe, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the army leadership has recently come to a head. The ministry is apparently now trying to gain direct control over the mercenary troupe and thus keep the Wagner boss in check. But Prigozhin does not want to be put on a leash.

Wagner group to sign contracts with ministry – Prigozhin disagrees

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry instructed all volunteer commandos to sign contracts with the ministry by the end of June, like those Russian state news agency Tass reported. The rather vague formulation of Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankow was apparently aimed at the paramilitary mercenary group Wagner, with whom there have been repeated conflicts recently. During the battle for Bachmut, it is even said that there was an exchange of fire between Wagner mercenaries and Russian soldiers.

Prigozhin is resisting the Defense Ministry’s new measure. “Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” said the Wagner boss, referring to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. His private army is integrated into the overall system and completely subordinate to Russia’s interests, but its highly efficient command structure would be damaged by subordination to the defense minister. “Shoigu is not able to properly lead military formations,” said Prigozhin.

Russia’s defense minister, Shoigu, apparently would like more control over the Wagner mercenaries. Their financier Prigozhin rages. (Collage: icon images) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Wagner boss under pressure? Also tensions with Chechnya’s ruler Kadyrov

Prigozhin recently criticized Moscow for trying to drive a wedge between the troops of Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov and the Wagner army. This is a “dangerous game”, according to the Wagner boss. He agreed with Kadyrov that Russia needed general mobilization and martial law for a victory against Ukraine, the head of the private army emphasized the similarities. Originally, the two had agreed that Chechen troops should replace the Wagner fighters in Bakhmut, but this did not happen due to tensions between Kadyrov and Prigozhin.

The Chechen leader, also known as “Putin’s bloodhound”, distanced himself from the Wagner boss in a statement on Friday. Kadyrov emphasized that there is a rhetorical line between criticism of the Russian defense minister and criticism of Putin. With this message, the Chechen leader probably wanted to signal his loyalty to Putin and portray Prigozhin as an opponent of the entire Russian military leadership, concluded US war researchers at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank. in their analysis on Saturday.

Prigozhin with harsh criticism of military leadership: “shame”, “chaos” and “wild fantasies”

Prigozhin never missed an opportunity in the past to publicly criticize the Russian military leadership and accused the army of a lack of support and ammunition. The head of the private army publicly dismissed statements by the Russian military as “wild fantasies”, described the withdrawal of Russian troops from the village of Berkhivka as a “disgrace” and spoke of “chaotic” warfare.

Nobody else in Russia dares to say such harsh words as the Wagner boss. Observers recently questioned how long the Kremlin could put up with this behavior without taking any consequences. Opposition members who had leveled similar criticism in the past are now either living in exile abroad, are in prison or in prison camps – or are dead. (bme with dpa and Reuters)