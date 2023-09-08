The pain for the disappearance of his sister was too difficult to bear, Jeremiah Medori’s heart couldn’t stand it: he was 61 years old

The community of Montegranaro, in the province of Fermo, is shocked by two sudden losses, which occurred in just two days. Jeremiah Medori he passed away at the age of 61, the day after his sister Morena’s funeral.

A broken family, who in just two days was forced to say goodbye to two loved ones. Morena was the wife of general practitioner Paolo Ranieri and her brother Geremia Medori was well known for his commitment in the field of sport. He was among the flags of Sutor in the 80s of basketball. He was the father of four daughters and the husband of a middle school employee from Montegranaro.

There are numerous posts that have been published on the web in these hours in memory of the man and his sister Morena. Jeremiah was very well known among the residents, always friendly and helpful. “A unique kindness and an admirable education”. So he is remembered by friends and acquaintances, who still can’t believe what happened.

Jeremiah Medori and the pain for the sudden disappearance of his sister

Unfortunately the man had had some health problems in the last period. Then came that mourning that tore him apart, the loss of his sister, who disappeared suddenly and unexpectedly. A pain too great for Jeremiah to bear. The day after Morena’s funeral, the sportsman passed away forever at the age of 61. The heart it didn’t hold up and it is stopped suddenly.