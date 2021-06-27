Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 27, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap on Canale 5 at 3.10pm? While Felipe and Genoveva are getting married and Marcia rides a horse to stop them, after learning the truth from Andrade, Lolita goes into labor. Jacinto helps her to give birth.

Israel goes to the police station to prevent that March dating Andrade.

But it is too late: the girl has already spoken to her former tormentor, who is very ill and who as a last will wanted to meet her.

There Sampaio, now, he knows that Israel has always been an accomplice of Genoveva.

Read also: Una Vita, previews 8 November: stormy air from the Palacios

In an attempt to be forgiven, Becerra power of attorney a March a horse, to interrupt the marriage of Felipe and Genoveva.

The guards went to get Maite, who at first manages to escape the police.

Chimney, convinced that it was the mother Felicia to report her, she is forced to watch helplessly in the arrest of her beloved.

Felipe he heads for the church after much hesitation. Rosina and Liberto they will be witnesses at his wedding, because Lolita is about to give birth, with the help of Jacinto.

Bellita meets Julio, but José manages to prevent him from discovering his true identity.

March rides fast to prevent the marriage of Felipe and Genoveva; however, by the time it arrives it is late. Exhausted, she collapses on the threshold of the church.

March wakes up after spending a whole day unconscious.

Israel he tries to look after her, but the girl considers him a traitor and doesn’t want to know about him anymore.

The inhabitants of Acacias gossip about the arrest of Maite and on the birth of the baby Ramon Palacios, said Moncho.

The little one is healthy and strong and stops crying only when he hears the pastoral scream of Jacinto “Yeppa ya!”.

You might be interested: Una Vita, previews October 30: Lolita loses her baby?

“A life” airs on Canale 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

Saturday 26th June the soap will be broadcast from 15.10 to 16 on Channel 5.

Sunday 27 June the Spanish soap opera is always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm approximately.