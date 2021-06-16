Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 16, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? After a discussion on the call to arms by the Nation, Antonito is challenged to a duel by Ildefonso. Lolita feels bad and is taken to the hospital.

Between Ildefonso and Antonito a fiery debate is ignited regarding the call to arms by the Nation, so much so that the young man is forced to challenge the Palacios.

THE Palacios and Camino they try in every way to foil the duel between the two, but to no avail.

Lolita accuses of the pangs and is taken to hospital.

Julio is considering moving to pension of Calle Acacias.

Some neighbors receive a letter from Ursula Dicenta.

Agustina receives a written by Dicenta in which the deceased tells her that Genoveva she is not the good person she pretends to be, but a ruthless schemer, and invites her to poison her with the powder she put in the envelope.

Later, in the attic, in the presence of Marcia and Casilda, Agustina face openly Genoveva, insulting her heavily and warns her that he intends to expose her in front of everyone.

Visibly upset, the maid has a heated argument with Genoveva who, at one point, falls to the ground, apparently pushed by the maid.

Genoveva tells his version of events a Felipe.

Santiago-Israel went to the Barriada del Tuerto looking for the hitman who wanted to kill him.

Felipe holds in hand the participation of the marriage between him and Genoveva and, his thoughts run to a very different ceremony, which never took place, with the person he is truly in love with, March.

