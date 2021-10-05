Previews “Una Vita”, episode of October 5, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap opera on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? At the Dominguez home, you don’t stand still for a moment. After the renovation of the Bellita apartment, on José’s proposal, she could be engaged in a new record.

Anabel regrets having revealed the secret of Ildefonso – or that the young man is helpless and sterile after a trauma he had in the war – but now the damage has been done.

During the party organized by Marcos to inaugurate the new home, Anabel she got drunk, rattled and railed at the guests.

Unable to control himself, he publicly revealed the hidden truth to Ildefonso, confided to his wife Chimney. This, in turn, had vented with Anabel.

When the guests leave the house of the Bacigalupe, Marcos scolds his daughter and forces her to go to Felicia to apologize.

Anabel, however, he confirms that he has been telling the truth.

Different political ideas continue to divide Ramon and Antonito and their respective wives try to restore peace in the Palacios house.

After the renovation of the apartment, Dominguez think of something else to keep the restless and volcanic wife busy.

José pushes Bellita to record a record.

Genoveva announces a Felipe of having withdrawn the complaint against him and not wanting to oppose the annulment of the marriage.

He later insures a Velasco to have no more plans on the ex-husband and kisses him.

Laura she went to the clinic to visit Lorenza and tell her that soon he will be able to take her to Germany and have her operated on.

Felipe is upset by the acquittal of Genoveva and, after a confrontation with Velasco, who accuses of manipulating the process, insists with Liberto and Ramon.

Alvarez-Hermoso is determined to appeal to prove his wife’s guilt.

Mendez shares with Felipe the outcome of his investigations.

The inspector suspects the lawyer Velasco blackmail Laura, for clearing her of the accusation of killing her father a decade earlier.

According to Mendez Velasco And Genoveva they forced her to give false testimony.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 Monday to Friday from 2.10pm to 2.45pm approximately.