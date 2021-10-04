Previews “Una Vita”, episode of October 4, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap opera on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? During a reception to inaugurate the Bacigalupe house in Acacias, Anabel, Marcos’ daughter, raises her elbow a little too much and ends up telling everyone the truth hidden by Ildefonso.

Genoveva announces a Felipe of having withdrawn the complaint against him and not wanting to oppose the annulment of the marriage.

He later insures a Velasco to have no more plans on the ex-husband and kisses him.

During the party organized by Marcos to inaugurate the new home, Anabel gets drunk, starts ranting and ranting against the guests and, unable to control himself, ends up revealing in front of everyone the secret of Ildefonso.

There Pasamar junior she had confided in the Bacigalupe, revealing her husband’s secret.

Following a trauma he had when he was at war, Ildefonso he remained helpless and sterile.

Read also: A Life, who is Anabel (Olga Haenke)

Chimney she had offered him her understanding and closeness, even though she certainly isn’t experiencing what she wanted.

Later, however, he embarrassed her and humiliated her by telling her that he understood everything about her relationship with Maite and he had chosen her as his wife precisely because of her inclinations.

Laura she went to the clinic to visit Lorenza and tell her that soon he will be able to take her to Germany and have her operated on.

Felipe is upset by the acquittal of Genoveva and, after a confrontation with Velasco, who accuses of manipulating the process, insists with Liberto and Ramon.

Alvarez-Hermoso is determined to appeal to prove his wife’s guilt.

Mendez shares with Felipe the outcome of his investigations.

The inspector suspects that the‘Velasco lawyer blackmail Laura, for having cleared her of the accusation of killing her father a decade earlier and that together with Genoveva forced her to give false testimony.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 from Monday to Friday from 2.10pm to 2.45pm approximately.

You might be interested in: The Secret, advances from August 31 to September 5: the engagement of Rosa and Adolfo