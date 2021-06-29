Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 29, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? After learning of Israel’s lies and his complicity with Genoveva, Marcia no longer wants to know about Becerra and to leave with him for Cuba. Sampaio asks Casilda for hospitality.

March she feels deceived by Israel and she no longer wants to be his wife, let alone leave for Cuba.

The woman leaves the pension and asks a Casilda if he can live in the attic with the rest of the servants.

Israel begs her to reconsider, but March says their relationship is over.

There Sampaio she had gone to jail to talk to Andrade, who was very ill and who, as a last wish, expressed the will to meet March for the last time.

The former torturer and girl trafficker revealed to the Sampaio that Israel and Genoveva they were accomplices and together they managed to screw up his wedding with Felipe.

Meantime Alvarez-Hermoso, despite various hesitations, he married Genoveva.

March she arrived late and didn’t have time to interrupt the ceremony. The girl felt ill.

Lolita asks to Jacinto to teach to Antonito his shepherd’s cry, the only sound able to placate the cry of Moncho, the little one who has recently given birth.

The baby is healthy and strong and stops crying only when he hears the pastoral scream of Jacinto, “Yeppa ya!”.

Chimney she is desperate and asks for help a Free to see Maite.

The two go to jail together, but are unable to meet the inmate.

Free, however, he hires a lawyer to deal with the defense of Maite.

Bellita meets Julio, but José manages to prevent him from discovering his true identity.

The inhabitants of Acacias gossip aboutMaite’s arrest and on nascent of little Ramon Palacios, said Moncho.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

On Saturday 3 July the soap will be broadcast from 14 to 14.45 on Channel 5.

Sunday 4th July the Spanish soap opera is always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 14.20 to 16.20 approximately.