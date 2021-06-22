Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 23, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap opera on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? Felipe has many doubts about Genoveva and the marriage between him and Salmeron. The lawyer sees Marcia again. The attraction between them is still very strong. The two kiss goodbye.

Felipe is about to read the letter she sent him Ursula before dying, but Genoveva manages to dissuade him.

Alvarez-Hermoso tears off the paper, but continues to have doubts about Salmeron and their imminent marriage.

Felipe, then, note that the letter of Ursula torn by him is no longer in the trash and talks about it with Genoveva, convinced that it was she who made it disappear.

The lawyer e March you see. The two cannot hold back the attraction they feel for each other and kiss, knowing that it is a goodbye.

The tension within the family Pasamar is now skyrocketing.

Felicia and Camino they keep arguing over the girl’s romance with Maite.

Chimney, increasingly rebellious, would like to experience the feeling in the sunlight. The girl is not willing to give up her love for the painter and tells her mother.

Felicia accusation Free to be responsible for what happened between the painter and her daughter.

Mendez surprising Santiago and Genoveva to discuss. After asking the man if he has any suspicions about the killer of Ursula, shows up at the shop and asks to speak with March.

Ildefonso shows up at the restaurant to apologize to Chimney and go back to frequent it, but Felicia he takes his time and suggests that he be patient.

There Pasamar obliges Emilio to watch over his sister.

Free asks to Maite to leave the studio and the painter undertakes to leave the city.

Cinta reveals to his father that he knows about Julio. The girl probes the ground with Bellita to find out your opinion regarding children born out of wedlock.

José goes to the pension to find Julio and between the two there is a very touching moment in which they sing together an Andalusian lullaby. The relationship between José and Julio consolidates.

Cinta he does everything to prevent his mother from leaving the house and risk running into his stepbrother.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

Saturday 26th June the soap will be broadcast from 15.10 to 16 on Channel 5 and from 21.25 to 23.30 on Network 4.

Sunday 27 June the Spanish soap opera is always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 14.40 to 16.25.