Previews of “Una Vita”, episode of June 20, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap on Canale 5 at 2.40 pm? Bellita has realized that there is something wrong with the family. José and Cinta are hiding a secret from her: Julio, the stranger who arrived in Acacias, says he is Dominguez’s son.

Felipe is about to read the letter from Ursula, but Genoveva manages to dissuade him.

Alvarez-Hermoso tear off the sheet.

Felicia knew from Free that Chimney is in a relationship with Maite.

There Pasamar he gets mad and beats his daughter; then he goes to the atelier of Maite, slaps her and threatens her.

Free asks to Maite to leave the studio and the painter undertakes to leave the city.

Bellita he suspects something strange is going on behind him, but Cinta denies.

Felicia and Camino they keep arguing over the girl’s romance with Maite.

Chimney would like to experience the feeling in the sunlight.

Ildefonso shows up at the restaurant to apologize to Chimney and go back to frequent it, but Felicia he takes his time and suggests that he be patient.

There Pasamar obliges Emilio to watch over his sister.

Cinta reveals to his father that he is aware of Julio. The girl probes the ground with Bellita to find out your opinion regarding children born out of wedlock.

José goes to the pension to find Julio and between the two there is a very touching moment in which they sing together an Andalusian lullaby.

After disarming the hitman’s friend, Santiago promises to March who will suspend the search for her attacker and will not tell her any more lies, but the young woman is frightened and very suspicious.

Cinta he does everything to prevent his mother from leaving the house and risk running into his stepbrother.

