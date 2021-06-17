Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 17, 2021. What will we see in the new episode on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? Before being killed by Israel on a mandate from Genoveva, Ursula had time to write and send letters to many inhabitants of Acacias in which she reveals uncomfortable truths, causing many people to quarrel.

The letters of Ursula wreaking havoc in the neighborhood.

Bellita slaps Felicia, convinced by the letter that the restaurateur despises her.

Thinking that her husband continued to be unfaithful to her, as he read in the letter sent to her, Rosina would like to part with Free.

Carmen and Lolita come at loggerheads, again because of the insinuations of Ursula.

There Dicenta did know a March that the son that Genoveva wait is to Santiago.

Maite and Camino, for their part, they wonder how the deceased knew about their relationship.

Agustina received a writing from the Dicenta in which Ursula told her that Genoveva she is not the good person she pretends to be, but a ruthless schemer, and invites her to poison her with the powder she put in the envelope.

In the attic, in the presence of Marcia and Casilda, Agustina he faced it openly Genoveva, insulting her heavily and warned her that he wanted to expose her in front of everyone.

Visibly upset, the maid had a heated argument with Genoveva who, at a certain point, falls to the ground, apparently pushed by the maid.

Genoveva gave his version of events to Felipe.

Santiago-Israel went to the Barriada del Tuerto looking for the hitman who wanted to kill him.

Felipe holds in hand the participation of the marriage between him and Genoveva and, his thoughts run to a very different ceremony, which never took place, with the person he is truly in love with, March.

The Palacios and Camino they try in every way to foil the duel between Ildefonso and Antonito, but to no avail.

Lolita accuses of the pangs and is taken to hospital.

Julio he is thinking of moving to the Calle Acacias guesthouse.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

Saturday 19 June “One Life” always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 15.10 to about 16.00 and on Network 4 from 21.25 to 23.30.

Sunday 20 June “One Life” is broadcast from approximately 14.20 to 16.10 on Channel 5.