Weekly previews “Una Vita”, episodes from 20 to 25 September 2021. What will we see in the new episodes of the Spanish soap opera on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? Camino and Ildefonso have not yet consummated their marriage. The young man explains to the new bride what his problem is: the war has made him impotent and sterile.

After withdrawing from experiencing intimacy with Chimney and then to consummate their marriage, Ildefonso he reveals his secret to his wife.

The war has made him impotent and he will never be able to have children.

For the young woman Pasamar it is a severe blow.

However, after the initial dismay, Chimney shows a lot of sensitivity towards the boy, intending to give him support and not leave him.

Read also: The Secret, advances from 31 August to 5 September: the engagement of Rosa and Adolfo

The trial against Genoveva for the murder of Gear.

There Salmeron continues to play the part of the victim in court, hoping to get away with justice.

The maid Laurahe also retracted his deposition.

Not only did he claim he had never seen Genoveva receive the murder weapon from Santiagobut adds that Felipe mistreated his wife.

This will make the other waiters look at her with a lot of mistrust and hostility.

Genoveva is acquitted.

However, after the trial, Genoveva will get very angry with Velasco.

In fact, in order to convince the judge, the Salmeron she was publicly humiliated.

Felipe he is destroyed and embittered.

Alvarez-Hermoso face hard-nosed Velasco, accusing him of having done everything to manipulate the process.

Ramon and Antonito they are appointed spokespersons for their respective parties and charged with presenting their programs to the honorary members of the club.

Soledad is hired by Marcos as a maid.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 Monday to Friday from 2.10pm to 2.45pm approximately.

On Saturday 18 September the soap airs on Channel 5 from 2.15pm to 3.15pm.

Due to changes in the autumn schedules, compared to the current programming, the Spanish soap will no longer be broadcast, for the moment, on Saturday evening on Network 4 and Sunday afternoon on Channel 5.

It may interest you: The Secret, advances March 8: the epidemic explodes in Puente Viejo!