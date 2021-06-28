Previews “Una Vita”, episode of June 28, 2021. What will we see in the new episode of the Spanish soap on Canale 5 at 2.10pm? Maite was arrested by the guards. Camino, saddened, fears that her mother Felicia is behind it. Pasamar junior asks Liberto for help who hires a lawyer to defend the painter.

Chimney she is desperate and asks for help a Free to see Maite.

The two go to jail together, but are unable to meet the inmate.

Free, however, he hires a lawyer to deal with the defense of Maite.

While the painter was packing to leave Acacias, after losing the atelier and having various problems due to the clandestine relationship with Chimney, the latter had gone to her and tried to dissuade her from the idea.

But shortly afterwards the guards also arrived, who in the end, after a first attempt to escape the artist, managed to arrest her.

Chimney, convinced that it was the mother Felicia in denouncing her, she was forced to watch helplessly in the arrest of her beloved, but she cannot come to terms with it.

Israel goes to the police station to prevent that March dating Andrade.

But it is too late: the girl has already talked to her former tormentor, who is very ill and who as a last will wanted to meet her.

There Sampaio, now, he knows that Israel has always been an accomplice of Genoveva.

In an attempt to be forgiven, Becerra power of attorney a March a horse, to interrupt the marriage of Felipe and Genoveva.

Felipe he heads for the church after much hesitation.

Rosina and Liberto they are witnesses to her wedding, because Lolita is about to give birth, with the help of Jacinto.

Bellita meets Julio, but José manages to prevent him from discovering his true identity.

March rides fast to prevent the marriage of Felipe and Genoveva; however, by the time it arrives it is late. Exhausted, she collapses on the threshold of the church.

March wakes up after spending a whole day unconscious.

Israel he tries to look after her, but the girl considers him a traitor and doesn’t want to know about him anymore.

The inhabitants of Acacias gossip aboutMait’s arrestee on birth of the little one Ramon Palacios, said Moncho.

The little one is healthy and strong and stops crying only when he hears the pastoral scream of Jacinto “Yeppa ya!”.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

Saturday 3rd July the soap will be broadcast from 15.10 to 16 on Channel 5.

Sunday 4th July the Spanish soap opera is always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm approximately.