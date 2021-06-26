“Una Vita” weekly previews, scheduled from June 28 to July 3, 2021. What will we see in the new episodes on Canale 5 at 2.10pm during the week and 3.10pm on Saturdays? The big day has come for Felipe and Genoveva, but the lawyer hesitates, full of doubts. Meanwhile, Marcia learns from Andrade something that could ruin the wedding of her ex and Salmeron. Will he make it in time?

Andrade, the girl trafficker and torturer of March, he expressed one last wish before he died: to review the Sampaio and lighten your conscience.

The husband Israel he is against it, but the ex-maid accepts the invitation of her ex-tormentor, the one who ruined her life.

All the inhabitants gather in calle Acacias to attend the wedding between Genoveva and Felipe.

The groom, however, hesitates. Think back to March, on their wedding day, the pain he felt in separating from her … Then, in the end, he arrives at the church.

March is located in front of Andrade. The man is very sick, he begs her to forgive him for making her suffer, but he tells her all about the agreement between Genoveva and Israel to separate it from Felipe.

The girl, destroyed by grief, comes out of prison and meets Israel: he too admits all his faults, then, in an attempt to redeem himself, he finds a horse to catch up with Alvarez-Hermoso and interrupt the wedding. Will it arrive in time?

Maite is advised by Chimney that the guards are coming to arrest her and she tries to escape.

His beloved is convinced that there is behind it all Felicia.

Lolita gives birth to a boy, Ramon, said Moncho. The little one is healthy and strong, and curiously he stops crying only when he hears the scream he made Jacinto when he was a shepherd: “Yeppa ya!”

Bellita meets Julio, but José manages to prevent her from discovering the boy’s true identity.

Cinta she is ready to leave for Andalusia and greets her family.

“A life” airs on Channel 5 during the week, from Monday to Friday, from approximately 14.10 to 14.45.

Saturday 26th June the soap will be broadcast from 15.10 to 16 on Channel 5.

Sunday 27 June the Spanish soap opera is always waiting for you on Channel 5 from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm approximately.