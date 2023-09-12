The Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA) announced its solidarity with the State of Libya following the hurricane, torrents, and massive floods that submerged parts of the country, causing loss of lives and property.

The Union offered its sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to all members of the Libyan people who were victims of the floods, asking God to bestow His mercy on the deceased and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.

On this occasion, the Union announced the postponement of the symposium “Ways to confront terrorism through the media,” which was scheduled to be held in the city of Benghazi during the period 17-19 September, jointly organized by the Union and the Libyan News Agency, as part of the celebration of Benghazi as the Capital of Islamic Culture for the year 2023.

The Supreme Committee for Celebrating the City of Benghazi as the Capital of Islamic Culture announced, on Monday, the postponement of the opening ceremony of the event, which was scheduled to be held in Benghazi on September 16, until further notice, in consideration of the current situation, and in solidarity with the families of the victims and missing persons.