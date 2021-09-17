Leonardo Lugo

/ 09.17.2021 15:21:07

The mayor elected in Miguel Hidalgo, Mauricio Tabe, stated that the members of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City (UNACDMX) attended the Third Government Report of the capital’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, to state that they will work together with her.

On interview outside the Congress of Mexico City, the PAN detailed that opposition mayors will have no differences with the head of government, in order to respond to the citizens who voted for them.

“As elected mayors, we come to express our willingness to work together for the good of the City, which is what it is all about, to put aside differences of colors and parties and revenge and get to work to improve security, reactivate the economy and that public services do work and we can respond to the people, “he explained.

He indicated that the security issue will be the issue that will be worked on the most in conjunction with the government of Mexico City, since it is a challenge that citizenship requested.

“The pending will always be the challenge of security, that is a present task for all governments regardless of colors, that is the main concern and in which we also want to collaborate with the government of the City,” he commented.

“Economic reactivation, the earrings that I said, not beyond the colors we all have to enter evenly so that it is much easier for businesses to open, so that businesses can operate and we do not have problems with the loss of jobs that have there have been in recent years, “he added.

He also insisted that the outgoing government of Miguel Hidalgo, left a debt of 83 million pesos, which seeks the capital government to help pay.

“They leave us debts and a message that we insist a lot is that they give us instruments to be able to work as a team, that they give us resources to be able to solve the problems that the neighbors are demanding of us, that they do not leave us tied hands, or even carrying a slab of outstanding debts and commitments that do not make any sense. What we want is to work and work with these instruments in this Government, “he reiterated.

“Right now they leave us a debt of more than 83 million pesos, a deficit that we have asked the City government to address and 50 million pesos of light, within that deficit of 83 million pesos, then what we want from time to time is to have the tools to work, that they do not tie us by the hands and that we can solve and throw the kilos on them because there is a lot to do in these three years, “he concluded .

IM