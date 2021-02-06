The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is concerned about the sanctions imposed against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne. This is stated in a statement released on the mission page in Facebook…

The termination of broadcasting of TV channels “will affect the freedom of expression in Ukraine.”

The mission also commented on the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on personal sanctions against the owner of TV channels, MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak. “The decision resulted in the immediate cancellation of broadcast licenses for these channels and the termination of their speech. The UN Human Rights Office is concerned that this will affect freedom of expression, ”the text says.

The UN mission is currently assessing the compliance of this decision with international human rights law. The organization recognizes countering disinformation as “legitimate activities of states,” but notes the importance of a balanced approach to avoid “disproportionate restrictions on the right to freedom of expression”.

On February 2, Zelenskiy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against the opposition TV channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions were also imposed on the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding.

On February 4, the Opposition Platform – For Life (OLE) party announced the start of impeachment proceedings against Zelensky, accusing him of violating the constitution and imposing censorship.