Zakharova called the work of the Israeli delegation to the UN a farce

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the attempt by activists to interrupt the speech of the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

Zakharova questions the security of the UN headquarters

Zakharova questioned the safety of the UN headquarters due to the attempt to interrupt Lavrov’s speech. According to her, the action was not just stupid, but achieved the opposite effect. In particular, many of those present mistook the speakers for pro-Palestinian activists.

The behavior of the Israeli delegation to the UN has long been a source of concern for many: the staff of the country’s permanent mission regularly turn diplomatic work into a farce Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat added that if such behavior by one delegation is recognized as the norm, then “soon the next ‘guests’ of some other delegation will begin to disrupt order and interrupt the work of the Security Council in various original ways in support of their diplomats.”

Activists tried to disrupt Lavrov’s speech

On July 17, activists attempted to disrupt Lavrov’s speech on the Middle East at a UN Security Council meeting. The incident was captured on video.

Later, the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric reported that the activists were guests of one of the delegations. In response to a clarifying question from a journalist, he added that the women were included in the invitation lists by representatives of Israel.

Russian diplomat calls for ceasefire in Middle East

The video shows two women standing up from their chairs, holding placards with slogans. They started shouting something, presumably about Hamas hostages. “I don’t understand, speak more clearly, speak more clearly,” Lavrov responded to what was happening.

At this point, the shouts from the activists stopped, after which the diplomat continued to talk about the problems of the Middle East. Security escorted the women out of the room.

In his speech, Lavrov said that Russia insists on a “permanent and universal” ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. According to him, only under such circumstances will it be possible to free 120 Israeli hostages and about 9.5 thousand Palestinians arbitrarily arrested since October 7.