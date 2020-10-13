GENEVA (dpa-AFX) – The number and severity of weather and climate-related natural disasters have risen sharply since the 1970s, but the number of deaths is falling, according to a UN report, thanks to better early warning systems. Nevertheless, around a third of people are still not being adequately warned when floods and storms threaten, as the United Nations reported on Tuesday – the day of disaster prevention.

The World Weather Organization (WMO) writes that since 1970 there have been a good 11,000 climate- or weather-related natural disasters. These include storms, droughts, floods, temperature extremes, landslides and forest fires. The number has increased almost fivefold since the 1970s: from 711 at that time to 3165 between 2010 and 2019. According to the WMO, 80 to 90 percent of all disasters can be attributed to weather and climate influences. The total damage is estimated at $ 3.6 trillion (around three trillion euros).

In 2018, 108 million people were dependent on humanitarian aid after disasters, according to the report. Experts fear that this number could grow by 50 percent by 2030.

A total of at least two million people have died in such disasters since 1970. The number of deaths per decade fell – from 556,000 to 185,000. According to the WMO, however, too few countries have comprehensive disaster warning systems that enable people to get to safety in good time. The potential of new technologies and social media must be better used to warn more people of impending dangers, according to WMO./oe/DP/mis