Dujarric expresses US concern over reports of wiretapping of UN Secretary General Guterres

The spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, commented on reports of António Guterres’ wiretapping. His words lead TASS.

At the briefing, Dujarric said that the UN had expressed concern to the United States about the information about the wiretapping of Guterres.

“We have made it clear that such actions are not consistent with the obligations of the United States, as outlined in the UN Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that Washington was spying on the Secretary General because of his “willingness to meet the interests of Russia.” However, Guterres was not surprised by this fact.

The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the conflict in Ukraine became known on April 7. According to The New York Times, the materials, dated early March, contain a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army.